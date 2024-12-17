Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1676.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹1679.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1684.45 and a low of ₹1661.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹266,862.3 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 28,973 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹1671.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's stock has seen a decline of 3.43%, also settling at ₹1671.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.24%
|3 Months
|-8.54%
|6 Months
|5.15%
|YTD
|-0.72%
|1 Year
|-3.43%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1684.4
|Support 1
|1661.65
|Resistance 2
|1695.8
|Support 2
|1650.3
|Resistance 3
|1707.15
|Support 3
|1638.9
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 13.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 797 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1684.45 & ₹1661.7 yesterday to end at ₹1672.55. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend