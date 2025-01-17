Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1684.95 and closed at ₹1672.10, experiencing a high of ₹1705.50 and a low of ₹1678.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹270,641.30 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,779 shares, reflecting a mixed performance in the market.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1672.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1705.5 & ₹1678.8 yesterday to end at ₹1696.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.