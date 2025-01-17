Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 1672.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1684.95 and closed at 1672.10, experiencing a high of 1705.50 and a low of 1678.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 270,641.30 crore, with a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,779 shares, reflecting a mixed performance in the market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1672.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1705.5 & 1678.8 yesterday to end at 1696.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.