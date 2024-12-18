Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 1641.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1630.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1668.05 and closed at 1672.55, reaching a high of 1672.55 and a low of 1635. The company's market capitalization stood at 261,999.1 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,121 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11:15 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 2.42%

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, accompanied by an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finserv, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock experienced a low of 1623 and reached a high of 1644.35 today. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:47:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.45% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 10.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1626, reflecting a decline of 0.97%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to assess market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:39:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1639.13 and 1630.08 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing close to the hourly support level of 1630.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1639.13. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11636.33Support 11625.33
Resistance 21643.67Support 21621.67
Resistance 31647.33Support 31614.33
18 Dec 2024, 12:24:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1669.08
10 Days1645.79
20 Days1621.70
50 Days1718.95
100 Days1724.14
300 Days1660.63
18 Dec 2024, 12:18:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1630.45, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1641.95

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1630.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1629.15 and 1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00:21 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv reached a high of 1637.35 and a low of 1628.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1637.8, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11639.13Support 11630.08
Resistance 21642.77Support 21624.67
Resistance 31648.18Support 31621.03
18 Dec 2024, 11:53:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.35% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has increased by 6.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1638, reflecting a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:22:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1633.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1641.95

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1633.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1629.15 and 1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:14:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has dropped by 0.73% today, currently trading at 1630, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India912.95-6.8-0.741221.5746.15577440.67
Bajaj Finserv1630.0-11.95-0.732029.01419.0259587.99
SBI Life Insurance Company1405.15-4.55-0.321935.01307.0140720.92
HDFC Life Insurance Company623.25-3.3-0.53760.95511.1134057.59
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company666.3-4.05-0.6795.0463.595988.26
18 Dec 2024, 11:01:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 16.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:45:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.30% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 1.30% lower than the previous day, with its price currently at 1635.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1640.3 & a low of 1624.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11637.8Support 11621.9
Resistance 21647.0Support 21615.2
Resistance 31653.7Support 31606.0
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:19 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:53:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.46% today, trading at 1634.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Life Insurance Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, other competitors like SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, down by 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation of India916.6-3.15-0.341221.5746.15579749.29
Bajaj Finserv1634.45-7.5-0.462029.01419.0260296.68
SBI Life Insurance Company1414.254.550.321935.01307.0141632.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company627.00.450.07760.95511.1134864.2
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company672.42.050.31795.0463.596867.03
18 Dec 2024, 09:44:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finserv indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1637.05, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1641.95

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1637.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1629.15 and 1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:21:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at 1640.75. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have dropped by 4.72%, also standing at 1640.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months-8.48%
6 Months2.83%
YTD-2.53%
1 Year-4.72%
18 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11666.7Support 11629.15
Resistance 21688.4Support 21613.3
Resistance 31704.25Support 31591.6
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 15.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1090 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1733 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1045 k & BSE volume was 45 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1672.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1672.55 & 1635 yesterday to end at 1641.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

