Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1668.05 and closed at ₹1672.55, reaching a high of ₹1672.55 and a low of ₹1635. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹261,999.1 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,121 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.38%; Futures open interest increased by 2.42%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, accompanied by an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finserv, indicates the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock experienced a low of ₹1623 and reached a high of ₹1644.35 today. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.45% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 10.45% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1626, reflecting a decline of 0.97%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to assess market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1639.13 and 1630.08 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing close to the hourly support level of 1630.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1639.13. Please note that your training data goes up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1636.33
|Support 1
|1625.33
|Resistance 2
|1643.67
|Support 2
|1621.67
|Resistance 3
|1647.33
|Support 3
|1614.33
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1669.08
|10 Days
|1645.79
|20 Days
|1621.70
|50 Days
|1718.95
|100 Days
|1724.14
|300 Days
|1660.63
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1630.45, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1641.95
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1630.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1629.15 and ₹1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv reached a high of 1637.35 and a low of 1628.3 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1637.8, suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1639.13
|Support 1
|1630.08
|Resistance 2
|1642.77
|Support 2
|1624.67
|Resistance 3
|1648.18
|Support 3
|1621.03
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.35% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has increased by 6.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1638, reflecting a decrease of 0.24%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1633.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1641.95
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1633.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1629.15 and ₹1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has dropped by 0.73% today, currently trading at ₹1630, reflecting a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|912.95
|-6.8
|-0.74
|1221.5
|746.15
|577440.67
|Bajaj Finserv
|1630.0
|-11.95
|-0.73
|2029.0
|1419.0
|259587.99
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1405.15
|-4.55
|-0.32
|1935.0
|1307.0
|140720.92
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|623.25
|-3.3
|-0.53
|760.95
|511.1
|134057.59
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|666.3
|-4.05
|-0.6
|795.0
|463.5
|95988.26
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -1.30% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 1.30% lower than the previous day, with its price currently at ₹1635.25, reflecting a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1640.3 & a low of 1624.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1637.8
|Support 1
|1621.9
|Resistance 2
|1647.0
|Support 2
|1615.2
|Resistance 3
|1653.7
|Support 3
|1606.0
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:
BAJAJ FINSERV
BAJAJ FINSERV
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.46% today, trading at ₹1634.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Life Insurance Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, other competitors like SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, down by 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|916.6
|-3.15
|-0.34
|1221.5
|746.15
|579749.29
|Bajaj Finserv
|1634.45
|-7.5
|-0.46
|2029.0
|1419.0
|260296.68
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1414.25
|4.55
|0.32
|1935.0
|1307.0
|141632.25
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|627.0
|0.45
|0.07
|760.95
|511.1
|134864.2
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|672.4
|2.05
|0.31
|795.0
|463.5
|96867.03
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.05%
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Bajaj Finserv indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1637.05, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1641.95
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1637.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1629.15 and ₹1666.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1629.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1640.75. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have dropped by 4.72%, also standing at ₹1640.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|-8.48%
|6 Months
|2.83%
|YTD
|-2.53%
|1 Year
|-4.72%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1666.7
|Support 1
|1629.15
|Resistance 2
|1688.4
|Support 2
|1613.3
|Resistance 3
|1704.25
|Support 3
|1591.6
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 15.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1090 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1733 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1045 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1672.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1672.55 & ₹1635 yesterday to end at ₹1641.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend