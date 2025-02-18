Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:20:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 -0.63%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.50 1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 684.80 -0.25%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,674.05 -0.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.70 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 1840.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1892.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1841.30 and closed slightly lower at 1840.45. The stock experienced a high of 1898.25 and a low of 1833 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 301,894.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 57,570 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 1886.85. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a price increase of 20.24%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my training data extends only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.72%
3 Months19.33%
6 Months22.16%
YTD20.84%
1 Year20.24%
18 Feb 2025, 09:00:00 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-17-february-2025-adani-enterprises-bajaj-finserv-mahindra-mahindra-bharti-airtel-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11739788394077.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:48:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11912.9Support 11847.65
Resistance 21938.2Support 21807.7
Resistance 31978.15Support 31782.4
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 5.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5543
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2154 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04:56 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1840.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1898.25 & 1833 yesterday to end at 1892.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue