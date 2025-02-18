Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1841.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1840.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹1898.25 and a low of ₹1833 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹301,894.97 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 57,570 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹1886.85. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a price increase of 20.24%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.72%
|3 Months
|19.33%
|6 Months
|22.16%
|YTD
|20.84%
|1 Year
|20.24%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1912.9
|Support 1
|1847.65
|Resistance 2
|1938.2
|Support 2
|1807.7
|Resistance 3
|1978.15
|Support 3
|1782.4
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 5.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 57 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1898.25 & ₹1833 yesterday to end at ₹1892.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend