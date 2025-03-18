Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1845, down -1.43% from yesterday's 1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1838.20 and closed lower at ₹1806.95, experiencing a high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1800. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹298,871.19 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, with a trading volume of 44,335 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv has a 5.13% MF holding & 7.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.98% in to 7.16% in quarter.
Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is currently down 1.43% at ₹1845, while its competitors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|757.65
|12.65
|1.7
|1221.5
|715.35
|480108.37
|Bajaj Finserv
|1845.0
|-26.85
|-1.43
|2029.0
|1419.0
|294584.16
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1457.3
|22.25
|1.55
|1935.0
|1307.0
|145855.59
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|639.35
|9.45
|1.5
|760.95
|511.1
|137683.87
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|553.75
|4.95
|0.9
|795.0
|516.45
|79851.08
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock exhibited a trading range today, reaching a low of ₹1834 and peaking at ₹1905. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility and market activity for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and potential market trends.
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at ₹1845 - a 1.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1891.12 , 1936.78 , 1965.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1816.52 , 1787.58 , 1741.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1845.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1818.17 and ₹1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1823.41
|10 Days
|1826.57
|20 Days
|1851.67
|50 Days
|1781.21
|100 Days
|1717.53
|300 Days
|1701.28
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 48.68% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1841.65, reflecting a decline of 1.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1849.75 and 1836.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1836.9 and selling near hourly resistance 1849.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1850.6
|Support 1
|1837.6
|Resistance 2
|1858.3
|Support 2
|1832.3
|Resistance 3
|1863.6
|Support 3
|1824.6
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1852.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1818.17 and ₹1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 55.55% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹1844.75, reflecting a decline of 1.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1845.33 and 1834.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1834.53 and selling near hourly resistance 1845.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1849.75
|Support 1
|1836.9
|Resistance 2
|1856.2
|Support 2
|1830.5
|Resistance 3
|1862.6
|Support 3
|1824.05
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of ₹1834 and reached a high of ₹1905. The price movement reflects a volatility range of ₹71, indicating active trading and investor interest in the stock throughout the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 53.02% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1840.20, reflecting a decline of 1.69%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial for understanding market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1847.37 and 1833.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1833.12 and selling near hourly resistance 1847.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1845.33
|Support 1
|1834.53
|Resistance 2
|1852.47
|Support 2
|1830.87
|Resistance 3
|1856.13
|Support 3
|1823.73
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1823.41
|10 Days
|1826.57
|20 Days
|1851.67
|50 Days
|1781.21
|100 Days
|1717.53
|300 Days
|1701.28
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1842 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1818.17 and ₹1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 46.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1841.60, reflecting a drop of 1.62%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1862.48 and 1834.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1834.83 and selling near hourly resistance 1862.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1847.37
|Support 1
|1833.12
|Resistance 2
|1854.93
|Support 2
|1826.43
|Resistance 3
|1861.62
|Support 3
|1818.87
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1842.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1818.17 and ₹1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 56.57% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1834.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.99%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1863.8 & a low of 1836.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1862.48
|Support 1
|1834.83
|Resistance 2
|1876.97
|Support 2
|1821.67
|Resistance 3
|1890.13
|Support 3
|1807.18
Bajaj Finserv will acquire approximately 1.01%, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd. approximately 19.95% and Jamnalal Sons Pvt. Ltd. approximately 5.04%, aggregating to 26% in each of the insurance companies.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1861.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1818.17 and ₹1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at ₹1860.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 19.10%, reaching ₹1860.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|23.25%
|6 Months
|0.75%
|YTD
|19.35%
|1 Year
|19.1%
Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa has recommended two stocks on Tuesday — MCX and Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1901.92
|Support 1
|1818.17
|Resistance 2
|1933.28
|Support 2
|1765.78
|Resistance 3
|1985.67
|Support 3
|1734.42
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 251.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1880 & ₹1800 yesterday to end at ₹1871.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend