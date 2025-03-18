Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1845, down -1.43% from yesterday's 1871.85

11 min read . 08:05 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 1871.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1845 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1838.20 and closed lower at 1806.95, experiencing a high of 1880 and a low of 1800. The company's market capitalization stood at 298,871.19 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419, with a trading volume of 44,335 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:05 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv has a 5.13% MF holding & 7.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.98% in to 7.16% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is currently down 1.43% at 1845, while its competitors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India757.6512.651.71221.5715.35480108.37
Bajaj Finserv1845.0-26.85-1.432029.01419.0294584.16
Sbi Life Insurance Company1457.322.251.551935.01307.0145855.59
Hdfc Life Insurance Company639.359.451.5760.95511.1137683.87
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company553.754.950.9795.0516.4579851.08
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock exhibited a trading range today, reaching a low of 1834 and peaking at 1905. This fluctuation highlights the stock's volatility and market activity for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and potential market trends.

18 Mar 2025, 04:35 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1845, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at 1845 - a 1.43% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1891.12 , 1936.78 , 1965.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1816.52 , 1787.58 , 1741.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1845.65, down -1.40% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1845.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1818.17 and 1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1823.41
10 Days1826.57
20 Days1851.67
50 Days1781.21
100 Days1717.53
300 Days1701.28
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -48.68% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 48.68% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1841.65, reflecting a decline of 1.61%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1849.75 and 1836.9 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1836.9 and selling near hourly resistance 1849.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11850.6Support 11837.6
Resistance 21858.3Support 21832.3
Resistance 31863.6Support 31824.6
18 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1852.20, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1852.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1818.17 and 1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -55.55% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 55.55% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 1844.75, reflecting a decline of 1.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1845.33 and 1834.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1834.53 and selling near hourly resistance 1845.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11849.75Support 11836.9
Resistance 21856.2Support 21830.5
Resistance 31862.6Support 31824.05
18 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.47%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:03 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of 1834 and reached a high of 1905. The price movement reflects a volatility range of 71, indicating active trading and investor interest in the stock throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -53.02% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 53.02% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1840.20, reflecting a decline of 1.69%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial for understanding market trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1847.37 and 1833.12 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1833.12 and selling near hourly resistance 1847.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11845.33Support 11834.53
Resistance 21852.47Support 21830.87
Resistance 31856.13Support 31823.73
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1823.41
10 Days1826.57
20 Days1851.67
50 Days1781.21
100 Days1717.53
300 Days1701.28
18 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1842, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1842 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1818.17 and 1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.35% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 46.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1841.60, reflecting a drop of 1.62%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1862.48 and 1834.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1834.83 and selling near hourly resistance 1862.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11847.37Support 11833.12
Resistance 21854.93Support 21826.43
Resistance 31861.62Support 31818.87
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1842.10, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1842.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1818.17 and 1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is currently down by 1.40%, trading at 1845.70, while its competitors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have both risen by 1.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India751.06.00.811221.5715.35475894.39
Bajaj Finserv1845.7-26.15-1.42029.01419.0294695.92
Sbi Life Insurance Company1447.912.850.91935.01307.0144914.78
Hdfc Life Insurance Company631.151.250.2760.95511.1135918.0
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company552.053.250.59795.0516.4579605.94
18 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -56.57% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 56.57% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1834.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.99%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1863.8 & a low of 1836.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11862.48Support 11834.83
Resistance 21876.97Support 21821.67
Resistance 31890.13Support 31807.18
18 Mar 2025, 10:21 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price drops nearly 2% on acquisition of Allianz’s 26% stake in Bajaj Allianz

Bajaj Finserv will acquire approximately 1.01%, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd. approximately 19.95% and Jamnalal Sons Pvt. Ltd. approximately 5.04%, aggregating to 26% in each of the insurance companies.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finserv-share-price-drops-nearly-2-on-acquisition-of-allianz-s-26-stake-in-bajaj-allianz-11742272954591.html

18 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is down by 1.61%, currently at 1841.80, despite gains among its peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.83% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India750.155.150.691221.5715.35475355.76
Bajaj Finserv1841.8-30.05-1.612029.01419.0294073.22
Sbi Life Insurance Company1450.615.551.081935.01307.0145185.02
Hdfc Life Insurance Company634.154.250.67760.95511.1136564.05
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company553.855.050.92795.0516.4579865.5
18 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1861.95, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1871.85

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1861.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1818.17 and 1901.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1818.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1901.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has decreased by 0.59%, currently trading at 1860.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 19.10%, reaching 1860.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months23.25%
6 Months0.75%
YTD19.35%
1 Year19.1%
18 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 March, 2025: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-17-march-2025-dr-reddys-laboratories-bajaj-finserv-wipro-bharat-petroleum-corporation-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11742207593234.html

18 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa recommends MCX, Bajaj Finserv — 18 March 2025

Shares to buy or sell: Sachin Gupta of 5paisa has recommended two stocks on Tuesday — MCX and Bajaj Finserv

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/shares-to-buy-or-sell-sachin-gupta-of-5paisa-recommends-mcx-bajaj-finserv-18-march-2025-11742228211828.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11901.92Support 11818.17
Resistance 21933.28Support 21765.78
Resistance 31985.67Support 31734.42
18 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 6.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2001 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 251.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1806.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1880 & 1800 yesterday to end at 1871.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.