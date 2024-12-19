Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at ₹1641.95, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹1644.35 and a low of ₹1623. With a market capitalization of ₹260021.9 crore, Bajaj Finserv continues to show resilience. The 52-week range for the stock has been between ₹1419 and ₹2029, with a trading volume of 88,205 shares on the BSE.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹1624.15. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has declined by 4.62%, also settling at ₹1624.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.31%
|3 Months
|-10.66%
|6 Months
|2.25%
|YTD
|-3.27%
|1 Year
|-4.62%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1642.9
|Support 1
|1621.55
|Resistance 2
|1654.3
|Support 2
|1611.6
|Resistance 3
|1664.25
|Support 3
|1600.2
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 16.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1040 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1655 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 952 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1641.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1644.35 & ₹1623 yesterday to end at ₹1631.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend