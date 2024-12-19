Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Dip in Today’s Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 1630.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1603 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at 1641.95, reflecting stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 1644.35 and a low of 1623. With a market capitalization of 260021.9 crore, Bajaj Finserv continues to show resilience. The 52-week range for the stock has been between 1419 and 2029, with a trading volume of 88,205 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1603, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹1630.7

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finserv has broken the first support of 1621.55 & second support of 1611.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1600.2. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1600.2 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 1624.15. Over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has declined by 4.62%, also settling at 1624.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.31%
3 Months-10.66%
6 Months2.25%
YTD-3.27%
1 Year-4.62%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11642.9Support 11621.55
Resistance 21654.3Support 21611.6
Resistance 31664.25Support 31600.2
19 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 16.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1040 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1655 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 952 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1641.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1644.35 & 1623 yesterday to end at 1631.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

