Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1841.70, down -0.18% from yesterday's 1845
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1841.70, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1845

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2025, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1845 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1841.70 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights Premium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1899.85 and closed at 1871.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1905 and a low of 1834 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 294584.16 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE reported a trading volume of 105,524 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:35 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv has a 5.13% MF holding & 7.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.98% in to 7.16% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:32:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5553
    Buy3333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:04:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is currently down by 0.18%, trading at 1841.70, despite gains in its competitors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India777.0519.42.561221.5715.35492401.78
Bajaj Finserv1841.7-3.3-0.182029.01419.0294057.26
Sbi Life Insurance Company1488.4531.152.141935.01307.0148973.28
Hdfc Life Insurance Company665.024.253.78760.95511.1143207.59
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company562.659.251.67795.0516.4581134.46
19 Mar 2025, 05:36:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today reached a low of 1840 and a high of 1864.40. The trading range reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating investor interest and activity within this price band. The movement suggests potential volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:33:57 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.35%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:52:29 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1841.70, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at 1841.70 - a 0.18% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1857.45 , 1872.75 , 1881.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1833.8 , 1825.45 , 1810.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:30 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -44.98% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 44.98% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1841.70, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:43:35 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv’s insurance bet fails to impress investors

Markets remain skeptical as the financial powerhouse doubles down on diversification.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finserv-stock-price-bajaj-finance-allianz-deal-top-nbfcs-in-india-bajaj-finance-aum-growth-bajaj-finserv-vs-hdfc-11742368298476.html

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:42 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:14:08 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1842, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1842 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1816.52 and 1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:49 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1823.41
10 Days1826.57
20 Days1851.67
50 Days1781.21
100 Days1717.53
300 Days1701.28
19 Mar 2025, 02:57:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:49:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.38% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 37.38% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at 1844.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal the possibility of further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 02:36:19 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1850.42 and 1836.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1836.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1850.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11847.88Support 11842.68
Resistance 21850.02Support 21839.62
Resistance 31853.08Support 31837.48
19 Mar 2025, 02:12:51 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:02:35 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1846.25, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1846.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1816.52 and 1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -28.03% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 28.03% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1843.50, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.08%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, as it complements price movements in assessing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1854.85 & a low of 1840.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1845.62 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1840.48 & 1837.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11850.42Support 11836.32
Resistance 21859.68Support 21831.48
Resistance 31864.52Support 31822.22
19 Mar 2025, 01:12:05 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.41%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:04:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock experienced a day's low of 1843.85 and reached a high of 1864.40. This range reflects a fluctuation of 20.55, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:51:46 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.24% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 24.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1851.90, reflecting a decline of 0.37%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial in conjunction with price to assess market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1855.45 and 1841.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1841.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1855.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11854.12Support 11845.62
Resistance 21857.48Support 21840.48
Resistance 31862.62Support 31837.12
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:13 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1823.41
10 Days1826.57
20 Days1851.67
50 Days1781.21
100 Days1717.53
300 Days1701.28
19 Mar 2025, 12:11:41 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1847.80, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1847.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1816.52 and 1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.54% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 16.54% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at 1844.55, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:00 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1858.95 & a low of 1845.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1852.6 and 1846.2 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11855.45Support 11841.55
Resistance 21864.15Support 21836.35
Resistance 31869.35Support 31827.65
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:05 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1848.70, up 0.20% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1848.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1816.52 and 1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.14% today, reaching 1847.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India776.919.252.541221.5715.35492306.73
Bajaj Finserv1847.62.60.142029.01419.0294999.29
Sbi Life Insurance Company1469.812.50.861935.01307.0147106.67
Hdfc Life Insurance Company650.79.951.55760.95511.1140128.08
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company560.06.61.19795.0516.4580752.33
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:20 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:50:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.83% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 81.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1854, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1864.4 & a low of 1852.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11864.9Support 11852.6
Resistance 21870.8Support 21846.2
Resistance 31877.2Support 31840.3
19 Mar 2025, 10:13:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:53:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.70% today, reaching 1858, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of -0.04% and 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India764.356.70.881221.5715.35484354.03
Bajaj Finserv1858.013.00.72029.01419.0296659.82
Sbi Life Insurance Company1470.012.70.871935.01307.0147126.69
Hdfc Life Insurance Company647.76.951.08760.95511.1139482.04
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company554.150.750.14795.0516.4579908.76
19 Mar 2025, 09:41:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:37:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1852.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1845

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1852.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1816.52 and 1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at 1857.30. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 16.97% to reach 1857.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.23%
3 Months20.29%
6 Months-0.22%
YTD17.64%
1 Year16.97%
19 Mar 2025, 09:04:38 AM IST

Allianz deal brings little cheer for Bajaj Finserv’s shareholders

The Street’s reaction to the deal is muted, with shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings remaining almost flat to negative.

/market/mark-to-market/bajajallianz-deal-analysis-bajaj-insurance-business-valuation-bajaj-holdings-bajaj-finserv-11742291817916.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:48:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11891.12Support 11816.52
Resistance 21936.78Support 21787.58
Resistance 31965.72Support 31741.92
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2130 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 108.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:38 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1871.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1905 & 1834 yesterday to end at 1845. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

