Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1841.70, down -0.18% from yesterday's 1845

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1899.85 and closed at ₹1871.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1905 and a low of ₹1834 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹294584.16 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE reported a trading volume of 105,524 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv has a 5.13% MF holding & 7.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.52% in to 5.13% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.98% in to 7.16% in quarter.
Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price is currently down by 0.18%, trading at ₹1841.70, despite gains in its competitors, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|777.05
|19.4
|2.56
|1221.5
|715.35
|492401.78
|Bajaj Finserv
|1841.7
|-3.3
|-0.18
|2029.0
|1419.0
|294057.26
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1488.45
|31.15
|2.14
|1935.0
|1307.0
|148973.28
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|665.0
|24.25
|3.78
|760.95
|511.1
|143207.59
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|562.65
|9.25
|1.67
|795.0
|516.45
|81134.46
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today reached a low of ₹1840 and a high of ₹1864.40. The trading range reflects a moderate fluctuation, indicating investor interest and activity within this price band. The movement suggests potential volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at ₹1841.70 - a 0.18% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1857.45 , 1872.75 , 1881.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1833.8 , 1825.45 , 1810.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 44.98% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1841.70, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Markets remain skeptical as the financial powerhouse doubles down on diversification.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finserv-stock-price-bajaj-finance-allianz-deal-top-nbfcs-in-india-bajaj-finance-aum-growth-bajaj-finserv-vs-hdfc-11742368298476.html
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1842 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1816.52 and ₹1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1823.41
|10 Days
|1826.57
|20 Days
|1851.67
|50 Days
|1781.21
|100 Days
|1717.53
|300 Days
|1701.28
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 37.38% lower than yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1844.65, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume often indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal the possibility of further declines.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1850.42 and 1836.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1836.32 and selling near hourly resistance 1850.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1847.88
|Support 1
|1842.68
|Resistance 2
|1850.02
|Support 2
|1839.62
|Resistance 3
|1853.08
|Support 3
|1837.48
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1846.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1816.52 and ₹1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 28.03% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1843.50, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.08%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, as it complements price movements in assessing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a robust upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1854.85 & a low of 1840.75 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1845.62 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1840.48 & 1837.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1850.42
|Support 1
|1836.32
|Resistance 2
|1859.68
|Support 2
|1831.48
|Resistance 3
|1864.52
|Support 3
|1822.22
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock experienced a day's low of ₹1843.85 and reached a high of ₹1864.40. This range reflects a fluctuation of ₹20.55, indicating moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 24.24% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1851.90, reflecting a decline of 0.37%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial in conjunction with price to assess market trends. When there is positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1855.45 and 1841.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1841.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1855.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1854.12
|Support 1
|1845.62
|Resistance 2
|1857.48
|Support 2
|1840.48
|Resistance 3
|1862.62
|Support 3
|1837.12
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1823.41
|10 Days
|1826.57
|20 Days
|1851.67
|50 Days
|1781.21
|100 Days
|1717.53
|300 Days
|1701.28
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1847.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1816.52 and ₹1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 16.54% compared to yesterday. The current price stands at ₹1844.55, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1858.95 & a low of 1845.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1852.6 and 1846.2 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1855.45
|Support 1
|1841.55
|Resistance 2
|1864.15
|Support 2
|1836.35
|Resistance 3
|1869.35
|Support 3
|1827.65
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1848.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1816.52 and ₹1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.14% today, reaching ₹1847.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.29% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|776.9
|19.25
|2.54
|1221.5
|715.35
|492306.73
|Bajaj Finserv
|1847.6
|2.6
|0.14
|2029.0
|1419.0
|294999.29
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1469.8
|12.5
|0.86
|1935.0
|1307.0
|147106.67
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|650.7
|9.95
|1.55
|760.95
|511.1
|140128.08
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|560.0
|6.6
|1.19
|795.0
|516.45
|80752.33
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 7.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 81.83% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1854, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with significant volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1864.4 & a low of 1852.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1864.9
|Support 1
|1852.6
|Resistance 2
|1870.8
|Support 2
|1846.2
|Resistance 3
|1877.2
|Support 3
|1840.3
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.70% today, reaching ₹1858, following a similar trend among its peers. Companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight movements of -0.04% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|764.35
|6.7
|0.88
|1221.5
|715.35
|484354.03
|Bajaj Finserv
|1858.0
|13.0
|0.7
|2029.0
|1419.0
|296659.82
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1470.0
|12.7
|0.87
|1935.0
|1307.0
|147126.69
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|647.7
|6.95
|1.08
|760.95
|511.1
|139482.04
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|554.15
|0.75
|0.14
|795.0
|516.45
|79908.76
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1852.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1816.52 and ₹1891.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1816.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1891.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.67%, currently trading at ₹1857.30. Over the past year, the stock has surged by 16.97% to reach ₹1857.30. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.23%
|3 Months
|20.29%
|6 Months
|-0.22%
|YTD
|17.64%
|1 Year
|16.97%
The Street’s reaction to the deal is muted, with shares of Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Holdings remaining almost flat to negative.
/market/mark-to-market/bajajallianz-deal-analysis-bajaj-insurance-business-valuation-bajaj-holdings-bajaj-finserv-11742291817916.html
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1891.12
|Support 1
|1816.52
|Resistance 2
|1936.78
|Support 2
|1787.58
|Resistance 3
|1965.72
|Support 3
|1741.92
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 108.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1905 & ₹1834 yesterday to end at ₹1845. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend