Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1624.15 and closed higher at ₹1630.70. The stock reached a high of ₹1624.15 and a low of ₹1583.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹253,452.6 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its resilience within a 52-week range of ₹1419 to ₹2029. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,783 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 19.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1681 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1624.15 & ₹1583.85 yesterday to end at ₹1590. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend