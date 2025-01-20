Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 1696.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1682.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1687.95 and closed at 1696.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1697.35 and a low of 1672.70. With a market capitalization of 267,978.50 crore, it remains well within its 52-week range, having a high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 22,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 1682.30. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have appreciated by 6.29%, reaching 1682.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.21%
3 Months-2.1%
6 Months2.46%
YTD7.18%
1 Year6.29%
20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11695.87Support 11671.22
Resistance 21708.93Support 21659.63
Resistance 31720.52Support 31646.57
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 928 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1688 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 905 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1696.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1697.35 & 1672.7 yesterday to end at 1682.8. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.

