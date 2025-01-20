Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1687.95 and closed at ₹1696.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1697.35 and a low of ₹1672.70. With a market capitalization of ₹267,978.50 crore, it remains well within its 52-week range, having a high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 22,941 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1682.30. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have appreciated by 6.29%, reaching ₹1682.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.21%
|3 Months
|-2.1%
|6 Months
|2.46%
|YTD
|7.18%
|1 Year
|6.29%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1695.87
|Support 1
|1671.22
|Resistance 2
|1708.93
|Support 2
|1659.63
|Resistance 3
|1720.52
|Support 3
|1646.57
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 905 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1697.35 & ₹1672.7 yesterday to end at ₹1682.8. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.