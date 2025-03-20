Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1853.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1855 and closed at ₹1845, experiencing a high of ₹1864.40 and a low of ₹1840. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹294,057.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,034 shares for the day, reflecting a slight decline in price amidst moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Financial performance
Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 7.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.63% today, reaching ₹1853.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|779.45
|2.4
|0.31
|1221.5
|715.35
|493922.61
|Bajaj Finserv
|1853.35
|11.65
|0.63
|2029.0
|1419.0
|295917.37
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1499.25
|13.35
|0.9
|1935.0
|1307.0
|150054.21
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|674.3
|9.8
|1.47
|760.95
|511.1
|145210.34
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|577.55
|14.8
|2.63
|795.0
|516.45
|83283.05
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of ₹1814.80 and a high of ₹1855.15. This indicates a trading range of ₹40.35 for the day, reflecting market volatility and investor activity around the stock.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 3.19%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1853.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at ₹1853.35 - a 0.63% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1867.63 , 1881.77 , 1908.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1826.73 , 1799.97 , 1785.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.52% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 4.52% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹1853.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates:
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1853.65, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1853.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1833.8 and ₹1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1828.41
|10 Days
|1826.46
|20 Days
|1852.80
|50 Days
|1784.63
|100 Days
|1718.66
|300 Days
|1702.70
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.71% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 13.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1845, reflecting a slight drop of 0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1852.28 and 1840.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1840.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1852.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1852.28
|Support 1
|1845.93
|Resistance 2
|1855.02
|Support 2
|1842.32
|Resistance 3
|1858.63
|Support 3
|1839.58
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1850.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1850.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1833.8 and ₹1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.14% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 18.14% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1848.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1850.0 & a low of 1837.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1842.9 and 1848.75, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1852.28
|Support 1
|1840.23
|Resistance 2
|1857.17
|Support 2
|1833.07
|Resistance 3
|1864.33
|Support 3
|1828.18
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 2.28%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of ₹1814.80 and reached a high of ₹1855.15. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹40.35, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the day.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.77% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 28.77% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹1841.25, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1839.7 & a low of 1824.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1831.9 and 1840.0, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1842.9
|Support 1
|1828.0
|Resistance 2
|1848.75
|Support 2
|1818.95
|Resistance 3
|1857.8
|Support 3
|1813.1
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1828.41
|10 Days
|1826.46
|20 Days
|1852.80
|50 Days
|1784.63
|100 Days
|1718.66
|300 Days
|1702.70
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1836.40, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1836.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1833.8 and ₹1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.85% lower than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 38.85% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1825.30, reflecting a decline of 0.89%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1849.33 and 1811.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1811.48 and selling near hourly resistance 1849.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1831.9
|Support 1
|1815.25
|Resistance 2
|1840.0
|Support 2
|1806.7
|Resistance 3
|1848.55
|Support 3
|1798.6
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1825.65, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finserv has broken the first support of ₹1833.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1825.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1825.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.91%, trading at ₹1825, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Life Insurance Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, companies like SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|777.0
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1221.5
|715.35
|492370.09
|Bajaj Finserv
|1825.0
|-16.7
|-0.91
|2029.0
|1419.0
|291390.83
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1499.0
|13.1
|0.88
|1935.0
|1307.0
|150029.19
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|672.0
|7.5
|1.13
|760.95
|511.1
|144715.03
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|577.0
|14.25
|2.53
|795.0
|516.45
|83203.74
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 9.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 129.68% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has surged by 129.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1819.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1855.15 & a low of 1817.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1849.33
|Support 1
|1811.48
|Resistance 2
|1871.17
|Support 2
|1795.47
|Resistance 3
|1887.18
|Support 3
|1773.63
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price increased by 0.37% today, reaching ₹1848.60, while its competitors show mixed performance. Some peers, like Life Insurance Corporation Of India, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of India
|775.5
|-1.55
|-0.2
|1221.5
|715.35
|491419.57
|Bajaj Finserv
|1848.6
|6.9
|0.37
|2029.0
|1419.0
|295158.95
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1495.85
|9.95
|0.67
|1935.0
|1307.0
|149713.92
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|666.55
|2.05
|0.31
|760.95
|511.1
|143541.38
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company
|570.15
|7.4
|1.31
|795.0
|516.45
|82215.97
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 1.21%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1844.50, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1841.70
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1844.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1833.8 and ₹1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹1841.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a price increase of 16.49%, reaching ₹1841.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.04%
|3 Months
|20.06%
|6 Months
|-2.43%
|YTD
|17.48%
|1 Year
|16.49%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1857.45
|Support 1
|1833.8
|Resistance 2
|1872.75
|Support 2
|1825.45
|Resistance 3
|1881.1
|Support 3
|1810.15
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2099 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1845 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1864.40 & ₹1840 yesterday to end at ₹1841.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend