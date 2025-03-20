Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv closed today at 1853.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's 1841.70

LIVE UPDATES
12 min read . 07:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 1841.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1853.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1855 and closed at 1845, experiencing a high of 1864.40 and a low of 1840. The company's market capitalization stands at 294,057.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,034 shares for the day, reflecting a slight decline in price amidst moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Financial performance

Bajaj Finserv has delivered a EPS growth of 21.73% & a revenue growth of 21.56% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1277266.00 cr which is 17.35% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.04% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 7.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4553
    Buy4333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.63% today, reaching 1853.35, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India779.452.40.311221.5715.35493922.61
Bajaj Finserv1853.3511.650.632029.01419.0295917.37
Sbi Life Insurance Company1499.2513.350.91935.01307.0150054.21
Hdfc Life Insurance Company674.39.81.47760.95511.1145210.34
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company577.5514.82.63795.0516.4583283.05
20 Mar 2025, 05:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of 1814.80 and a high of 1855.15. This indicates a trading range of 40.35 for the day, reflecting market volatility and investor activity around the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 3.19%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed today at ₹1853.35, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price closed the day at 1853.35 - a 0.63% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1867.63 , 1881.77 , 1908.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1826.73 , 1799.97 , 1785.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.52% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 4.52% lower than the previous day, with the stock priced at 1853.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.63%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1853.65, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1853.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1833.8 and 1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1828.41
10 Days1826.46
20 Days1852.80
50 Days1784.63
100 Days1718.66
300 Days1702.70
20 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.71% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has decreased by 13.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1845, reflecting a slight drop of 0.18%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1852.28 and 1840.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1840.23 and selling near hourly resistance 1852.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11852.28Support 11845.93
Resistance 21855.02Support 21842.32
Resistance 31858.63Support 31839.58
20 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4553
    Buy4333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1850.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1850.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1833.8 and 1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -18.14% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bajaj Finserv has seen a trading volume that is 18.14% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1848.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price drop with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1850.0 & a low of 1837.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1842.9 and 1848.75, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11852.28Support 11840.23
Resistance 21857.17Support 21833.07
Resistance 31864.33Support 31828.18
20 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 2.28%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's stock today recorded a low of 1814.80 and reached a high of 1855.15. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 40.35, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -28.77% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a trading volume that is 28.77% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 1841.25, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1839.7 & a low of 1824.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1831.9 and 1840.0, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11842.9Support 11828.0
Resistance 21848.75Support 21818.95
Resistance 31857.8Support 31813.1
20 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finserv share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1828.41
10 Days1826.46
20 Days1852.80
50 Days1784.63
100 Days1718.66
300 Days1702.70
20 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1836.40, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1836.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1833.8 and 1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.85% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 38.85% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1825.30, reflecting a decline of 0.89%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1849.33 and 1811.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1811.48 and selling near hourly resistance 1849.33 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11831.9Support 11815.25
Resistance 21840.0Support 21806.7
Resistance 31848.55Support 31798.6
20 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1825.65, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bajaj Finserv has broken the first support of 1833.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1825.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1825.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.91%, trading at 1825, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Life Insurance Corporation of India is experiencing a decline, companies like SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India777.0-0.05-0.011221.5715.35492370.09
Bajaj Finserv1825.0-16.7-0.912029.01419.0291390.83
Sbi Life Insurance Company1499.013.10.881935.01307.0150029.19
Hdfc Life Insurance Company672.07.51.13760.95511.1144715.03
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company577.014.252.53795.0516.4583203.74
20 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 9.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4553
    Buy4333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 129.68% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bajaj Finserv has surged by 129.68% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1819.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.19%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1855.15 & a low of 1817.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11849.33Support 11811.48
Resistance 21871.17Support 21795.47
Resistance 31887.18Support 31773.63
20 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price increased by 0.37% today, reaching 1848.60, while its competitors show mixed performance. Some peers, like Life Insurance Corporation Of India, are experiencing declines, whereas others, including SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of India775.5-1.55-0.21221.5715.35491419.57
Bajaj Finserv1848.66.90.372029.01419.0295158.95
Sbi Life Insurance Company1495.859.950.671935.01307.0149713.92
Hdfc Life Insurance Company666.552.050.31760.95511.1143541.38
Icici Prudential Life Insurance Company570.157.41.31795.0516.4582215.97
20 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 1.21%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1844.50, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1841.70

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1844.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1833.8 and 1857.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1833.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1857.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at 1841.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv shares have experienced a price increase of 16.49%, reaching 1841.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months20.06%
6 Months-2.43%
YTD17.48%
1 Year16.49%
20 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11857.45Support 11833.8
Resistance 21872.75Support 21825.45
Resistance 31881.1Support 31810.15
20 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4553
    Buy4333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2099 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 35 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1845 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1864.40 & 1840 yesterday to end at 1841.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.