Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1685 and closed slightly lower at ₹1681.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1737.95 and a low of ₹1676.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹276,676.40 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹2029 and low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a volume of 57,392 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1757.32
|Support 1
|1695.42
|Resistance 2
|1778.58
|Support 2
|1654.78
|Resistance 3
|1819.22
|Support 3
|1633.52
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 11.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1674 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1737.95 & ₹1676.05 yesterday to end at ₹1734.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.