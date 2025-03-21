Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1852.20 and closed at ₹1841.70, experiencing a high of ₹1855.15 and a low of ₹1814.80. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹295,917.37 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,248 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 71.36% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has surged by 71.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1836, reflecting a decrease of 0.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in value.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1865.1 & a low of 1827.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1857.52
|Support 1
|1820.17
|Resistance 2
|1879.98
|Support 2
|1805.28
|Resistance 3
|1894.87
|Support 3
|1782.82
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:
BAJAJ FINSERV
BAJAJ FINSERV
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹1844.20, while its competitors show mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company is experiencing a decline, whereas Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of In
|790.0
|10.55
|1.35
|1221.5
|715.35
|500607.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|1844.2
|-7.1
|-0.38
|2029.0
|1419.0
|294456.42
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1502.95
|3.7
|0.25
|1935.0
|1307.0
|150424.53
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|672.0
|-2.3
|-0.34
|760.95
|511.1
|144715.03
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance
|581.55
|3.85
|0.67
|795.0
|516.45
|83859.85
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1858.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1851.30
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1858.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1826.73 and ₹1867.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1826.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1867.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.42%, currently trading at ₹1859.10. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have risen by 16.86% to reach ₹1859.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|20.88%
|6 Months
|-2.04%
|YTD
|18.1%
|1 Year
|16.86%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1867.63
|Support 1
|1826.73
|Resistance 2
|1881.77
|Support 2
|1799.97
|Resistance 3
|1908.53
|Support 3
|1785.83
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 7.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2106 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1841.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1855.15 & ₹1814.80 yesterday to end at ₹1853.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend