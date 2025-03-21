Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1851.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1858.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1852.20 and closed at 1841.70, experiencing a high of 1855.15 and a low of 1814.80. The company's market capitalization stood at 295,917.37 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,248 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 71.36% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bajaj Finserv's trading volume has surged by 71.36% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1836, reflecting a decrease of 0.83%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in value.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1865.1 & a low of 1827.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11857.52Support 11820.17
Resistance 21879.98Support 21805.28
Resistance 31894.87Support 31782.82
21 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price decreased by 0.38% today, reaching 1844.20, while its competitors show mixed results. HDFC Life Insurance Company is experiencing a decline, whereas Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.17% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of In790.010.551.351221.5715.35500607.95
Bajaj Finserv1844.2-7.1-0.382029.01419.0294456.42
Sbi Life Insurance Company1502.953.70.251935.01307.0150424.53
Hdfc Life Insurance Company672.0-2.3-0.34760.95511.1144715.03
Icici Prudential Life Insurance581.553.850.67795.0516.4583859.85
21 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1858.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1851.30

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1858.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1826.73 and 1867.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1826.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1867.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.42%, currently trading at 1859.10. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have risen by 16.86% to reach 1859.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months20.88%
6 Months-2.04%
YTD18.1%
1 Year16.86%
21 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11867.63Support 11826.73
Resistance 21881.77Support 21799.97
Resistance 31908.53Support 31785.83
21 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 7.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4553
    Buy4333
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2106 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 29 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1841.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1855.15 & 1814.80 yesterday to end at 1853.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.