Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1595 and closed slightly lower at ₹1590.2. The stock experienced a high of ₹1604.15 and a low of ₹1564.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹250,279.6 crore, Bajaj Finserv's 52-week high stands at ₹2029, while the 52-week low is ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 177,111 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 21.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1681 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1604.15 & ₹1564.15 yesterday to end at ₹1569.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend