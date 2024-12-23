Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 1590.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1569.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1595 and closed slightly lower at 1590.2. The stock experienced a high of 1604.15 and a low of 1564.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 250,279.6 crore, Bajaj Finserv's 52-week high stands at 2029, while the 52-week low is 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 177,111 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 21.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1712 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1690 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1681 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1590.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1604.15 & 1564.15 yesterday to end at 1569.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

