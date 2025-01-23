Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1718.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1715.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1746.35 and a low of ₹1711.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹278,025 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, with a BSE volume of 77,357 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
