Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 1569.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1564.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1587.5 and closed lower at 1569.1, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1595 and a low of 1561 during the session. With a market capitalization of 249,283 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance remains within a 52-week range, peaking at 2029 and bottoming at 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,926 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11584.33Support 11550.33
Resistance 21606.67Support 21538.67
Resistance 31618.33Support 31516.33
24 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 21.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3345
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1031 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1620 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1017 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1569.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1595 & 1561 yesterday to end at 1564.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

