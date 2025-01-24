Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1743.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1745.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at 1743.45, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 1766 and a low of 1730.05. With a market capitalization of 278,479.50 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 65,432. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419, reflecting its volatility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1940.0, 11.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1953 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1820 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1888 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1743.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1766 & 1730.05 yesterday to end at 1745.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

