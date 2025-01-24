Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at ₹1743.45, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹1766 and a low of ₹1730.05. With a market capitalization of ₹278,479.50 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 65,432. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, reflecting its volatility.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 11.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1888 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1766 & ₹1730.05 yesterday to end at ₹1745.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend