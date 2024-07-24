Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1586.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1600, reached a high of 1611.6, and a low of 1580.5 before closing at 1617.8. The market capitalization stood at 252,874.59 crore. The 52-week high was 1741.85, while the 52-week low was 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 15,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1611.6 & 1580.5 yesterday to end at 1586.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.