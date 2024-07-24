Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1600, reached a high of ₹1611.6, and a low of ₹1580.5 before closing at ₹1617.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹252,874.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low was ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 15,188 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1611.6 & ₹1580.5 yesterday to end at ₹1586.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend