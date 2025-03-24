Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1845.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1864.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1872 and closed at 1851.30, experiencing a high of 1877.60 and a low of 1825.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 293,729.94 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 47,109 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1877.5 & a low of 1863.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11877.73Support 11863.53
Resistance 21884.72Support 21856.32
Resistance 31891.93Support 31849.33
24 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:52:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 1.57% today, reaching 1874.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Life Insurance Corporation Of In792.00.70.091221.5715.35501875.31
Bajaj Finserv1874.6529.01.572029.01419.0299318.26
Sbi Life Insurance Company1569.7522.91.481935.01307.0157110.28
Hdfc Life Insurance Company682.03.550.52760.95511.1146868.53
Icici Prudential Life Insurance592.9512.452.14795.0516.4585503.74
24 Mar 2025, 09:41:04 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:35:12 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1864.25, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1845.65

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1864.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1822.37 and 1877.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1822.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1877.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 1847.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have appreciated by 15.27%, reaching 1847.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.2%
3 Months19.42%
6 Months-3.63%
YTD17.8%
1 Year15.27%
24 Mar 2025, 09:00:00 AM IST

How Sanjiv Bajaj plans leadership transition, succession at Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj said the group's 100,000-plus employees come to work not to earn daily pay, but because they enjoy being there.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/succession-at-bajaj-finserv-starts-by-spotting-young-leaders-says-sanjiv-bajaj-rajiv-bajaj-american-express-11742724100003.html

24 Mar 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11877.37Support 11822.37
Resistance 21906.18Support 21796.18
Resistance 31932.37Support 31767.37
24 Mar 2025, 08:33:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2100.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3553
    Buy4333
    Hold2111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2246 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 47 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02:17 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1851.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1877.60 & 1825.65 yesterday to end at 1839.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

