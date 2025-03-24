Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1872 and closed at ₹1851.30, experiencing a high of ₹1877.60 and a low of ₹1825.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹293,729.94 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 47,109 shares traded.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv touched a high of 1877.5 & a low of 1863.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1877.73
|Support 1
|1863.53
|Resistance 2
|1884.72
|Support 2
|1856.32
|Resistance 3
|1891.93
|Support 3
|1849.33

BAJAJ FINSERV
BAJAJ FINSERV
Stock Peers
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 1.57% today, reaching ₹1874.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Life Insurance Corporation Of In
|792.0
|0.7
|0.09
|1221.5
|715.35
|501875.31
|Bajaj Finserv
|1874.65
|29.0
|1.57
|2029.0
|1419.0
|299318.26
|Sbi Life Insurance Company
|1569.75
|22.9
|1.48
|1935.0
|1307.0
|157110.28
|Hdfc Life Insurance Company
|682.0
|3.55
|0.52
|760.95
|511.1
|146868.53
|Icici Prudential Life Insurance
|592.95
|12.45
|2.14
|795.0
|516.45
|85503.74
Futures trading higher by 0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finserv suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1864.25, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1845.65
Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1864.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1822.37 and ₹1877.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1822.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1877.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹1847.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have appreciated by 15.27%, reaching ₹1847.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.2%
|3 Months
|19.42%
|6 Months
|-3.63%
|YTD
|17.8%
|1 Year
|15.27%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1877.37
|Support 1
|1822.37
|Resistance 2
|1906.18
|Support 2
|1796.18
|Resistance 3
|1932.37
|Support 3
|1767.37
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2100.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|5
|5
|3
|Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2246 k
The trading volume yesterday was 59.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 47 k.
Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1851.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1877.60 & ₹1825.65 yesterday to end at ₹1839.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.