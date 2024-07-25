Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's stock on the last day opened at ₹1600, reached a high of ₹1611.6, and closed at ₹1617.8. The low for the day was ₹1562.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹251,551.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1741.85 and ₹1419 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 67,094 shares traded.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1610.17
|Support 1
|1561.27
|Resistance 2
|1635.33
|Support 2
|1537.53
|Resistance 3
|1659.07
|Support 3
|1512.37
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1860.0, 17.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1897.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1611.6 & ₹1562.7 yesterday to end at ₹1578.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend