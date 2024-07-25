Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -2.43 %. The stock closed at 1617.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's stock on the last day opened at 1600, reached a high of 1611.6, and closed at 1617.8. The low for the day was 1562.7. The market capitalization stood at 251,551.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1741.85 and 1419 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 67,094 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11610.17Support 11561.27
Resistance 21635.33Support 21537.53
Resistance 31659.07Support 31512.37
25 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1860.0, 17.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1897.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy5555
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1910 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1617.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1611.6 & 1562.7 yesterday to end at 1578.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.