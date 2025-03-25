Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1859.75 and closed at ₹1845.65, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1898.70 and a low of ₹1841.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹302,846.88 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹2029.00 and above the 52-week low of ₹1419.00. The trading volume on the BSE was 170,764 shares.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1845.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1898.70 & ₹1841.95 yesterday to end at ₹1896.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend