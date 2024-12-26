Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened and closed at ₹1564.1, indicating no price change throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹1572.95 and a low of ₹1555.25. With a market capitalization of ₹249,466.4 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance remains within the 52-week range of ₹1419 to ₹2029. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,336 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 21.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 810 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1572.95 & ₹1555.25 yesterday to end at ₹1563.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend