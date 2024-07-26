Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1571.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1573.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1574.5 and closed at 1578.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1582.55, and the low was 1558.6. The market capitalization stood at 251,320.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1741.85, and the 52-week low was 1419. The BSE volume for the day was 66,250 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1573.6, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1571.45

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at 1573.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1562.88 and 1586.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1562.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1586.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at 1574.10. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has decreased by -3.35% to 1574.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.8%
3 Months-11.81%
6 Months-3.57%
YTD-6.75%
1 Year-3.35%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11586.83Support 11562.88
Resistance 21596.67Support 21548.77
Resistance 31610.78Support 31538.93
26 Jul 2024, 08:30:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1830.0, 16.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1330.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1890.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy5555
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1760 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1930 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1694 k & BSE volume was 66 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1578.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1582.55 & 1558.6 yesterday to end at 1577. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

