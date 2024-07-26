Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Shares Surge in Positive Trading Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1574.5 and closed at ₹1578.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1582.55, and the low was ₹1558.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹251,320.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1741.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1419. The BSE volume for the day was 66,250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv share price is at ₹1573.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1562.88 and ₹1586.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1562.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1586.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finserv has increased by 0.17% and is currently trading at ₹1574.10. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finserv shares has decreased by -3.35% to ₹1574.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.8%
|3 Months
|-11.81%
|6 Months
|-3.57%
|YTD
|-6.75%
|1 Year
|-3.35%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1586.83
|Support 1
|1562.88
|Resistance 2
|1596.67
|Support 2
|1548.77
|Resistance 3
|1610.78
|Support 3
|1538.93
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1830.0, 16.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1330.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1890.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1694 k & BSE volume was 66 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1582.55 & ₹1558.6 yesterday to end at ₹1577. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend