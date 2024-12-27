Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1559.95 and closed at ₹1564.30, with a high of ₹1574.55 and a low of ₹1555.90. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹248,629.3 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a volume of 28,114 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1570.4
|Support 1
|1551.75
|Resistance 2
|1581.8
|Support 2
|1544.5
|Resistance 3
|1589.05
|Support 3
|1533.1
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 21.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 760 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1574.55 & ₹1555.9 yesterday to end at ₹1559. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend