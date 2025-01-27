Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1745.20 and closed slightly higher at ₹1745.75. The stock experienced a high of ₹1755.20 and a low of ₹1725.70 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹275,696.50 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance remains robust, though it is still below its 52-week high of ₹2029 and above its 52-week low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,767 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 12.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 747 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1755.20 & ₹1725.70 yesterday to end at ₹1728.70. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.