Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1717.95 and closed at ₹1728.50, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1732 and a low of ₹1703.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹272,969.40 crore, the company continues to show resilience within a 52-week range of ₹1419 to ₹2029. The BSE recorded a volume of 21,544 shares traded.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1728.97
|Support 1
|1700.07
|Resistance 2
|1744.93
|Support 2
|1687.13
|Resistance 3
|1757.87
|Support 3
|1671.17
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 13.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1017 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1732 & ₹1703.10 yesterday to end at ₹1713. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.