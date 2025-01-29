Explore
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.41 %. The stock closed at 1711.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1770 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1720.30 and closed at 1711.70, experiencing a high of 1787.60 and a low of 1715. The company's market capitalization stood at 282,115.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 111,414 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at 1768.20. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have risen by 8.06%, reaching 1768.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has climbed by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months6.02%
6 Months7.69%
YTD12.81%
1 Year8.06%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11800.0Support 11727.4
Resistance 21830.1Support 21684.9
Resistance 31872.6Support 31654.8
29 Jan 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1940.0, 9.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17:48 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1856 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1711.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1787.60 & 1715 yesterday to end at 1770. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

