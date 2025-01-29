Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1720.30 and closed at ₹1711.70, experiencing a high of ₹1787.60 and a low of ₹1715. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹282,115.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 111,414 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv's share price has increased by 0.02%, currently trading at ₹1768.20. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv's shares have risen by 8.06%, reaching ₹1768.20. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has climbed by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|6.02%
|6 Months
|7.69%
|YTD
|12.81%
|1 Year
|8.06%
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1800.0
|Support 1
|1727.4
|Resistance 2
|1830.1
|Support 2
|1684.9
|Resistance 3
|1872.6
|Support 3
|1654.8
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 9.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1856 k
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1711.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1787.60 & ₹1715 yesterday to end at ₹1770. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend