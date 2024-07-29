Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1571.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1582.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.