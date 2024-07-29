Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1583, reached a high of ₹1592.5, and a low of ₹1569 before closing at ₹1571.45. The market cap stood at ₹252,165.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1741.85 and ₹1419 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 283,593 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1592.5 & ₹1569 yesterday to end at ₹1582.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend