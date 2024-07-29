Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1571.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1582.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1583, reached a high of 1592.5, and a low of 1569 before closing at 1571.45. The market cap stood at 252,165.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1741.85 and 1419 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 283,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1948 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 283 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1571.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1592.5 & 1569 yesterday to end at 1582.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

