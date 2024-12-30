Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1561.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1559.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1586 and maintained a low of ₹1561.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹251,818.3 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects a volatile trading day. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419, with a trading volume of 64,169 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1590.45
|Support 1
|1565.8
|Resistance 2
|1600.55
|Support 2
|1551.25
|Resistance 3
|1615.1
|Support 3
|1541.15
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 20.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1174 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1586 & ₹1561.35 yesterday to end at ₹1580.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend