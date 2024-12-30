Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1559.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1561.35 and closed slightly lower at 1559.80. The stock reached a high of 1586 and maintained a low of 1561.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 251,818.3 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects a volatile trading day. The stock has a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419, with a trading volume of 64,169 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11590.45Support 11565.8
Resistance 21600.55Support 21551.25
Resistance 31615.1Support 31541.15
30 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 20.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy3335
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1239 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1394 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1174 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1559.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1586 & 1561.35 yesterday to end at 1580.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

