Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1767.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1789.40 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1789.85 and closed at 1767.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1804.90 and a low of 1767.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 285,536.60 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a 52-week high of 2029 and a 52-week low of 1419, with a trading volume of 71,657 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 1951 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1929 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1880 k & BSE volume was 71 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1767.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1804.90 & 1767.20 yesterday to end at 1789.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.