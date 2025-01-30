Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1789.85 and closed at ₹1767.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1804.90 and a low of ₹1767.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹285,536.60 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has experienced a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a 52-week low of ₹1419, with a trading volume of 71,657 shares on BSE.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1880 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1804.90 & ₹1767.20 yesterday to end at ₹1789.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend