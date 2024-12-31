Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1578.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1581 and closed slightly lower at 1578.6. The stock reached a high of 1587.85 and a low of 1561 during the session. With a market capitalization of 251,403.7 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its 52-week high of 2029 and low of 1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,668 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1578.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1587.85 & 1561 yesterday to end at 1577.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

