Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1581 and closed slightly lower at ₹1578.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1587.85 and a low of ₹1561 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹251,403.7 crore, Bajaj Finserv's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹2029 and low of ₹1419. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,668 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1578.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1587.85 & ₹1561 yesterday to end at ₹1577.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend