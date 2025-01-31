Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -2.12 %. The stock closed at 1789.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1751.50 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1837.95 and closed at 1789.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1855.95 and a low of 1740.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 278,328 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of 2029 and a low of 1419. The BSE reported a trading volume of 134,332 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11824.82Support 11709.32
Resistance 21898.13Support 21667.13
Resistance 31940.32Support 31593.82
31 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1940.0, 10.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy3334
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1781 k

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 198.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 134 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1789.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1855.95 & 1740.45 yesterday to end at 1751.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.