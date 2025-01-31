Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1837.95 and closed at ₹1789.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1855.95 and a low of ₹1740.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹278,328 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finserv has seen a 52-week high of ₹2029 and a low of ₹1419. The BSE reported a trading volume of 134,332 shares.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finserv on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1824.82
|Support 1
|1709.32
|Resistance 2
|1898.13
|Support 2
|1667.13
|Resistance 3
|1940.32
|Support 3
|1593.82
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1940.0, 10.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 198.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 134 k.
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1855.95 & ₹1740.45 yesterday to end at ₹1751.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend