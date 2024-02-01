Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 8250.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8382.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Stock Price Today

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Holdings & Investment had an open price of 8095.8 and a close price of 8250.6. The stock reached a high of 8382.6 and a low of 8095.8. The market capitalization of the company is 93292.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8495 and the 52-week low is 5791.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Live :Bajaj Holdings & Investment closed at ₹8250.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Holdings & Investment had a BSE volume of 703 shares. The closing price for the stock was 8250.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!