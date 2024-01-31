Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Holdings & Investment Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 8250.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8270.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Stock Price Today

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Holdings & Investment opened at 8237.65 and closed at 8246.9. The stock reached a high of 8299 and a low of 8199.05. The company has a market capitalization of 91,720.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8495 and the 52-week low is 5791.05. On the BSE, a total of 1578 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price NSE Live :Bajaj Holdings & Investment trading at ₹8270.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹8250.6

The current price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock is 8270.95 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 20.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Today :Bajaj Holdings & Investment trading at ₹8217, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹8250.6

As of the current data, Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock is priced at 8217. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.6, suggesting a decline in value.

31 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
REC491.0-1.0-0.2511.5110.5129291.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment8215.55-35.05-0.428495.05791.0591433.74
India Infrastructure Trust Unt98.50.00.0103.080.046540.4
Emudhra452.05-0.65-0.14535.35206.93389.19
Pilani Investment & Industries3284.05176.45.683329.951602.653636.18
31 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock today was 8095.8, while the high price was 8350.

31 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price NSE Live :Bajaj Holdings & Investment trading at ₹8255.1, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹8250.6

The current stock price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is 8255.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, suggesting a positive movement.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months6.97%
6 Months11.03%
YTD7.52%
1 Year37.56%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Live :Bajaj Holdings & Investment closed at ₹8246.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Holdings & Investment on the BSE, a total of 1578 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 8246.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!