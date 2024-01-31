Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Holdings & Investment Sees Positive Trading Day

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Holdings & Investment opened at ₹8237.65 and closed at ₹8246.9. The stock reached a high of ₹8299 and a low of ₹8199.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹91,720.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8495 and the 52-week low is ₹5791.05. On the BSE, a total of 1578 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.