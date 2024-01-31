Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Holdings & Investment Sees Positive Trading Day

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Holdings & Investment opened at ₹8237.65 and closed at ₹8246.9. The stock reached a high of ₹8299 and a low of ₹8199.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹91,720.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8495 and the 52-week low is ₹5791.05. On the BSE, a total of 1578 shares were traded.
The current price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock is ₹8270.95 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 20.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
As of the current data, Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock is priced at ₹8217. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.6, suggesting a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|REC
|491.0
|-1.0
|-0.2
|511.5
|110.5
|129291.3
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|8215.55
|-35.05
|-0.42
|8495.0
|5791.05
|91433.74
|India Infrastructure Trust Unt
|98.5
|0.0
|0.0
|103.0
|80.04
|6540.4
|Emudhra
|452.05
|-0.65
|-0.14
|535.35
|206.9
|3389.19
|Pilani Investment & Industries
|3284.05
|176.4
|5.68
|3329.95
|1602.65
|3636.18
The low price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment stock today was ₹8095.8, while the high price was ₹8350.
The current stock price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment is ₹8255.1. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.05, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|6.97%
|6 Months
|11.03%
|YTD
|7.52%
|1 Year
|37.56%
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Holdings & Investment on the BSE, a total of 1578 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹8246.9.
