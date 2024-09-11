Bajaj Housing Finance Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) on September 9, aiming to raise ₹6,560 crore. The issue, which will close on September 11, has set a price band between ₹66-70. The company has already secured ₹1,758 crore from anchor investors and has reserved specific portions for various investor categories, including a special quota for shareholders.
The IPO was subscribed 2.26 times by the end of Day 1 and 8.08 times by the end of Day 2
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 50.86 crore shares, aggregating to ₹3,560 crore, and an offer for sale of 42.86 crore shares, totaling ₹3,000 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company's capital base to support future lending operations.
Retail investors can apply with a minimum lot size of 214 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,980. In terms of allocation, 50% of the shares in the public issue are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35% is earmarked for retail investors.
The allotment for the IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, September 12, 2024, with a tentative listing date on the BSE and NSE set for Monday, September 16, 2024.
The brokerage highlighted that Bajaj Housing Finance benefits from the strong legacy of the "Bajaj" brand, renowned for its reliability in the retail space. The company's solid risk management framework helps maintain stable asset quality. Bajaj Housing Finance has provided guidance for a leverage ratio of approximately 6x–8x and remains optimistic about sustaining steady net interest margins (NIM) by optimizing borrowing costs. The brokerage notes that the IPO is attractively priced at three times FY25 price-to-book value (P/BV) on a diluted basis and recommends subscribing to the issue, considering these advantages.
Bajaj Housing Finance, founded in 2008, is a non-deposit-taking Housing Finance Company (HFC) that has been registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) since 2015. The company began offering mortgage loans starting from the financial year 2018.
A part of the diversified Bajaj Group, Bajaj Housing Finance provides tailored financial solutions to individuals and corporates for purchasing and renovating homes and commercial properties. The company's extensive mortgage product range includes home loans, loans against property (LAP), rent concessions, and developer finance.
As of March 31, 2024, Bajaj Housing Finance served 308,693 active customers, with home loan customers accounting for 81.7% of its customer base.
The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹70 per share, indicating an expected listing price of ₹140, a premium of 100 percent from its issue price of ₹70. The GMP has been the same since the last session, September 10, but jumped from ₹64 on September 9.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.