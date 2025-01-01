Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹127.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹127.55. The stock reached a high of ₹128.25 and a low of ₹126.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹106,117.3 crore, it remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹124.95. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 373,464 shares.
01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
