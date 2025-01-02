Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹127.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹127.45. The stock reached a high of ₹129.05 and a low of ₹127, with a total BSE volume of 685,221 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹105,834.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹124.95.
02 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹127.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.05 & ₹127 yesterday to end at ₹127.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.