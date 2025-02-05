Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 115.70 and closed slightly lower at 115.55. The stock reached a high of 116.80 and a low of 115 during the session. With a market capitalization of 96,223.41 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 103. The trading volume on the BSE was 993,788 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹115.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 116.80 & 115 yesterday to end at 115.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

