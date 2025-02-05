Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹115.70 and closed slightly lower at ₹115.55. The stock reached a high of ₹116.80 and a low of ₹115 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹96,223.41 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103. The trading volume on the BSE was 993,788 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
