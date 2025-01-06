Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹126.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹126.45, after reaching a high of ₹128.15 and a low of ₹126. The company has a market capitalization of ₹105,001.3 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹124.95, with a trading volume of 2,320,155 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹126.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.15 & ₹126 yesterday to end at ₹126.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.