Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹127.4 and closed at ₹126.1, experiencing a high of ₹128.2 and a low of ₹122.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,253 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹124.95. The trading volume on the BSE reached 2,843,141 shares, indicating active market participation.
07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.2 & ₹122.4 yesterday to end at ₹122.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.