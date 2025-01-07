Hello User
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.58 %. The stock closed at 126.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 127.4 and closed at 126.1, experiencing a high of 128.2 and a low of 122.4. The market capitalization stood at 102,253 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 188.45 and a low of 124.95. The trading volume on the BSE reached 2,843,141 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹126.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.2 & 122.4 yesterday to end at 122.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

