Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹122.05 and closed at ₹120.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹124.50 and a low of ₹120.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹102,819.3 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and just above its 52-week low of ₹120.50. The BSE volume was 2,012,547 shares.
09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹120.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.5 & ₹120.75 yesterday to end at ₹123.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.