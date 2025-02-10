Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹120.35 and closed at ₹118.95, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹122.50 and a low of ₹119.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,845.84 crore, the company's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹188.45 and a low of ₹103. The BSE volume recorded was 2,058,608 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 16.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.50 & ₹119.10 yesterday to end at ₹119.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.