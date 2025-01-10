Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹123.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹123.50. The stock reached a high of ₹123.50 and a low of ₹120.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹100,687.29 crore, the stock is positioned between its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and low of ₹120.50. The BSE volume for the day was 1,080,050 shares traded.
10 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹123.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.5 & ₹120.65 yesterday to end at ₹120.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.