Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 123.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.