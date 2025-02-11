Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹120 and closed slightly lower at ₹119.90. The stock reached a high of ₹120 and a low of ₹116.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹97,397.68 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹103. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 567,829 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹119.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹120 & ₹116.15 yesterday to end at ₹116.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.