Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Housing Finance stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 119.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Housing Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at 120 and closed slightly lower at 119.90. The stock reached a high of 120 and a low of 116.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 97,397.68 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 188.45 and above its 52-week low of 103. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 567,829 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance closed at ₹119.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120 & 116.15 yesterday to end at 116.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.