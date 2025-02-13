Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Housing Finance opened at ₹111.90 and closed at ₹112. The stock reached a high of ₹113.70 and a low of ₹108.25. With a market capitalization of ₹94,016.64 crore, the stock's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹188.45 and low of ₹103. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 805,146 shares for the day, reflecting active market interest.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 11.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.70 & ₹108.25 yesterday to end at ₹112.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend